Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 380,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

