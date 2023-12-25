Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graham Price Performance

GHC stock traded up $9.91 on Monday, reaching $693.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,731. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $545.00 and a 1 year high of $694.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $622.81 and its 200 day moving average is $594.76. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

