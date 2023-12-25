Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.89.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,129 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,508 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.