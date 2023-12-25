HedgeTrade 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $130.86 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $130.86 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

