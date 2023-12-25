Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Heritage Financial stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $750.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 535,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 137,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

