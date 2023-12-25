Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

HIW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.43.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of HIW stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.04%.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

