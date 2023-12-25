Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Buys 2,125 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after buying an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,521,000 after buying an additional 793,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWN traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.03. 1,503,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.37. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.