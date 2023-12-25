Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.