Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $9.03 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 152,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,007,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

