Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,178 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 0.9% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC's holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.4 %

GPN traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.89. 910,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

