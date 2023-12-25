Howland Capital Management LLC Has $43.96 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,548 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 2.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $43,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

