Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,910.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 140,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 133,916 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.4% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $383,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.44. 1,634,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

