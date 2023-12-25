ICON Market Cap Reaches $261.60 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $261.60 million and approximately $37.89 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 975,135,247 coins and its circulating supply is 975,135,230 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

