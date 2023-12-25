Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May makes up 2.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 10.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

