Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 8,060 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 480.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $610,300. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.52. 1,214,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,966. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.