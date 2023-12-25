Inscription Capital LLC Buys 8,295 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $39,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $102.22. 1,975,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,397. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.45.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

