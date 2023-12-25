Inscription Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,894,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,862,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

