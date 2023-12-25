Inscription Capital LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.06. 1,402,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $136.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.74.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

