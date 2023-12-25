Inscription Capital LLC Sells 408 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

SHEL traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.81. 3,487,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

