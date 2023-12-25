Inscription Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.70. 993,035 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

