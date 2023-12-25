Inscription Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.28. 6,361,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589,788. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.