Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $238.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $180.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.33.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $216.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.36. Insulet has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

