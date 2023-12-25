Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 711 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $408.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,314,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,740,969. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

