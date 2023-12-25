Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 122.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 92.1% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 27.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $307.78. 311,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.19 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

