Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 151 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.65. 6,468,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,321,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average of $158.73. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.