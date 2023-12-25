Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.5% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 2.0 %

INTC traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.00. 30,095,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,830,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

