Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Holdings Trimmed by Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,766,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 698,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during trading hours on Monday. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

