iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Reduced by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329,095 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $54,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

IUSB stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,749. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

