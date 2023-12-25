iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,739,000 after buying an additional 83,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.52. The stock had a trading volume of 414,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,187. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $105.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

