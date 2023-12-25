iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.56. 727,249 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

