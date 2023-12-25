iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 655.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,471,000 after purchasing an additional 769,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after purchasing an additional 383,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,127 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

