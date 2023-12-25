iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072,503 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,499,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,202,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,125,000 after purchasing an additional 792,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 542,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.42. The company had a trading volume of 570,571 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

