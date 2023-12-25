iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 110.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.29 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

