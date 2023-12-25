iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.79. 1,669,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,208. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $304.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

