iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,208. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

