iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 130.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,173,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,653,918. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.