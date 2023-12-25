J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $212.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JBHT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.21.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $201.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.61.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after purchasing an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

