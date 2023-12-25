JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $117.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on R. Stephens cut their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ryder System stock opened at $117.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $118.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ryder System by 1,051.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after buying an additional 2,329,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 1,077.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 528,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 1,617.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,676,000 after buying an additional 447,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

