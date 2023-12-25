JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $240.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $243.58 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $245.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

