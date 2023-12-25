JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $87.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.80.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $93.50 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 122.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

