JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $301.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $301.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STZ. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $237.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day moving average of $249.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after buying an additional 194,149 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $294,820,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

