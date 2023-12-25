JUNO (JUNO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.32 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. JUNO has a market cap of $54.32 million and $293,324.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001572 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

