Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $5.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.18. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. Research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

