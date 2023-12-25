Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,642,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 79,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14,198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 35,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 35,069 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,534,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

