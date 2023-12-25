Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

LTRX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

LTRX opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $215.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

