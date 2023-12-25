Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 22,491 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 173,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $236.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.06 and a 52 week high of $238.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

