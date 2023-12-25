Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

MPC stock opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.