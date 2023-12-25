Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Lifted by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.8% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,044,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $410.74. 838,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,839. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

