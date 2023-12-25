Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,377,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.12 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

