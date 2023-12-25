Mantle Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Mantle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $61.09 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mantle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,130,673,946.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.61795189 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $74,665,724.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mantle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mantle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.